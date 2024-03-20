×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Supreme Court On Use Of Abusive Language, Profanity On OTT: Can't Criminalise It

"Vulgarity & profanities do not per se amount to obscenity," the Court noted in its verdict as it quashed a case of obscenity against makers of College Romance.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
18 OTT platforms blocked
A representative image. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 19) quashed the pending criminal case of obscenity against the makers of the web series titled College Romance. Reversing the findings of the Delhi High Court which had refused to quash the obscenity case against the lead casts and makers of the web series, the Bench Comprising Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha held that vulgarity and profanities do not per se amount to obscenity.

College Romance poster | Image: IMDb

Supreme Court says the Delhi High Court 'erred in construing the language' in its ruling

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court held that the the Delhi High Court, while analysing and examining the language used in College Romance, erred in construing the language as "obscene" to be punishable under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

A still from College Romance | Image: YouTube screengrab

In March 2023, upholding the registration of an FIR against the cast and the makers of College Romance under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, the Delhi High Court ruled that the language used in the web series did not pass the "morale decency community test" of the ordinary man and crossed the line into obscenity. The High Court stated that the use of obscene language in public places and on social media platforms accessible to children of a young age must be addressed seriously.

Supreme Court provides reprieve to College Romance makers, cast

According to Live Law, the SC noted in its order, "When we notice the use of such language in the context of the plot and theme of the web series, which is a light-hearted show on the college lives of young students, it is clear that the use of these terms is not related to sex and does not have any sexual connotation. Neither did the creator of the web-series intend for the language to be taken in its literal sense nor is that the impact on a reasonable viewer who will watch the material. Therefore, there is a clear error in the legal approach adopted by the High Court in analysing and examining the material to determine obscenity."

According to Verdictum, the Court also said, “The availability of content that contains profanities and swear words cannot be regulated by criminalising it as obscene. Apart from being a non-sequitur, it is a disproportionate and excessive measure that violates freedom of speech, expression, and artistic creativity”, it remarked.”

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

