Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

105 MINUTTESS: Hansika Motwani Starrer Single Shot Film's Trailer Unveiled

This unique Telugu psychological thriller, without green mat or CG work, showcases Hansika's stellar performance.

Republic Entertainment Desk
105 MINUTTESS
105 MINUTTESS | Image:105 MINUTTESS
105 MINUTTESS featuring Hansika, marks a historic milestone by being the first-ever movie shot in a single shot with a single character. Written and directed by Raju Dussa, and produced by Bommak Shiva under Rudransh Celluloids banner, the film's unique concept sets it apart.105 MINUTTESS challenges the norms of conventional filmmaking. The trailer of the Hansika  Motwani Starrer has finally been released.

105 MINUTTESS - Single chot, single character

The groundbreaking film stands out as a cinematic marvel, filmed entirely in a single shot with a lone character, played by Hansika. Clocking in at one hour and forty-five minutes, achieving such a feat demands meticulous planning and execution. 105 MINUTTESS aligns with Hollywood classics like Bird Man and 1917, employing a single-shot technique but distinguishes itself by having only one character. The parallel run of reel time and real time immerses the audience in a real-time experience, complemented by minimal dialogues and a gripping screenplay.

An extraordinary aspect of the film is its live filming without the use of a green mat or subsequent CG work, showcasing the director's vision and the director of photography's talent. The team, elated with the final output exceeding expectations, believes the film will set a benchmark technically, presenting a unique cinematic experience in Telugu cinema.

Psychological thriller and Hansika's career 

Hansika's impeccable performance in this psychological thriller, where she is the sole character, elevates 105 MINUTTESS to new heights. Playing a girl protecting herself from an invisible hunter, Hansika's commitment and emotive prowess shine through. With Sam CS's impactful music and re-recording, Brahma Kadali's exceptional art, and Kishore Boyidapu's innovative lighting techniques, the collaborative effort enhances the film's mood and storytelling. Director Raju Dussa's water-tight screenplay links every frame to the story, delivering a film that exceeds its initial vision.

Psychological thriller and Hansika's career  I Image: IMDb

Producer Bommak Shiva's bold decision to venture into uncharted territory showcases his passion and courage, resulting in a film with lavish production values. The team plans to release the trailer soon, building anticipation for the upcoming release of 105 MINUTTESS a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

