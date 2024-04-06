Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Aadujeevitham. The actor has been accruing acclaim for his portrayal of a Malayali migrant worker who gets stuck in Saudi Arabia against his will, forced to work as a goatherd. The actor recently reflected back on the time, when he was not a well known face.

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls feeling anonymous on the sets of Raavanan



For the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran essayed the role of ASP Dev Prakash Subramaniam, in Mani Ratnam's 2010 release Raavanan. In a recent interview with Mashable, the actor recalled how despite having already built extensive experience prior to the film, he ceased to be recognised on set by most of the Hindi-speaking crew. The same people on the other hand, knew who Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram were, right off the bat.

Advertisement

He said, "It was like a big certificate of approval for me. I was what 24 or 25 something when Mani sir offered me that film and I played one of the central protagonists in the film. I remember I was on set on day one and most of the crew were from Hindi because it was also being shot in Hindi. All of them obviously knew who Aishwarya Rai was, all of them knew Abhishek Bachchan, all of them knew Vikram, the superstar. None of them knew who this boy was. They were like, and I could hear them in hush, saying, ‘I don’t know, must be good because Mani sir has cast him".

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is ever-indebted to Mani Ratnam for giving him a chance



Moving away from the topic of fame, the interview also saw Prithviraj delve into how much of a learning experience, Raavanan was for him. He attributed all his growth as an actor during the process of filming, to Mani Ratnam. The actor also revealed how the director had actually personally reached out to him after having watched his last release, The Goat Life.

Advertisement

He said, "I mean it was fun, but I was like this little lamb on the set and it was a huge learning curve for me. It meant so much when Mani sir saw potential in me. He called me recently after watching The Goat Life and spoke to me. It really moved me because I’m sure he’ll never admit it, and I’m sure he’ll never realize how much I learned as an actor and a filmmaker with that one film that I did with Mani sir".