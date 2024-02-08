Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Aadukalam To Padikkadavan, Dhanush's Pongal Releases That Were Blockbuster Hits

Dhanush's Captain Miller opened to positive reviews on January 12. This isn't the actor's first Pongal film that kept the cash registers ringing.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
Captain Miller | Image:X/dhanush
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Dhanush has carved a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry and has had remarkable success with several of his Pongal releases over the years. From the intense drama of Aadukalam to the high-energy action in Padikkadavan, let's delve into some of Dhanush’s Pongal releases that have struck gold at the box office.

Aadukalam (2011)

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Aadukalam showcased Dhanush's versatility as an actor. The film is set in the backdrop of rooster fights and not only won critical acclaim but also became a box office triumph. Dhanush's portrayal of a local youth caught in the pain of competition and love garnered him the National Award for Best Actor.

Aadukalam | Image: IMDb

 

Padikkadavan (2009)

Padikkadavan directed by Suraj saw Dhanush as a commercial entertainer with a perfect blend of action and humour. Released during the Pongal season, the film resonated with the audience and contributed significantly to Dhanush's box office track record.

Kodi (2016)

Political drama Kodi directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar released during Pongal and showcased Dhanush in a dual role. The film released during the festive season successfully combined elements of family, politics, and action, earning positive reviews and box office success.

Vada Chennai (2018)

A crime drama directed by Vetrimaaran, Vada Chennai is an example of Dhanush's commitment to diverse roles. Released during Pongal, the film's compelling narrative and Dhanush's unforgettable performance resonated well with both critics and audiences.

Kodi | Image: IMDb

Pattas (2015)

Directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, this action entertainer was released during 2020 Pongal. It clashed with Rajinikanth's Darbar at the box office. Despite that, Pattas opened well at the box office and gave decent numbers to Dhanush.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller was released in theatres today and is earning positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken in pivotal roles.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

