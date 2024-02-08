Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi, whose latest film Merry Christmas hit the theatres yesterday, has gradually emerged as one of the most popular pan-Indian actors in last two years. The actor who has been active in Tamil cinema since 2006, gained popularity among Hindi film audience with his work in films and shows like Farzi, Mumbaikar and Jawan. However, very few people know that before joining the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi did countless other jobs and pursued many professions before finally finding his calling in acting.

Sethuparthi worked as a cashier, account, interior decorator before movies

After finishing his graduation course in commerce, Vijay Sethupathi worked as an accountant at a construction company. For a few months, Sethupathi also found himself doing odd jobs like sales cashier at a fast food restaurant.

That was not all, After getting married and trying to settle down in Chennai, Sethupathi even tried his hand at interior decoration business. However, through this entire journey, Sethupathi had realised his inner desire to become an actor. However, the introverted Sethupathi did not know how to go about pursuing his new-found dream.

When Sethupathi joined a theatre group as an accountant

This is when Sethupathi came across an advertisement from a Tamil theatre group. In an interview years later, Sethupathi recalled that even though the group’s requirement was for an account, he still insisted to be on board. Sethupathi added, “So I was an accountant for two years. While working as an accountant, I was observing actors. Because I thought that if you go there they will teach you all kinds of expressions and you will become an actor. That was my thought about acting. Then I went there, I met the great Mr [Na] Mutthuswamy sir. He told me that this was not an acting course but an actor training course. Through actor training, an actor should learn acting. They must find something within themselves. So nobody can teach acting, which was really surprising. Acting is a talent that you get by birth. Not everyone can do it.”

That decision to join a theatre group as an account proved to be a major turning point for Vijay Sethupathi, who soon found himself acting in Tamil movies.