English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Accountancy to Interior Decoration, Vijay Sethupathi Did These Jobs Before Entering Movies

Before becoming an actor Vijay Sethupathi did many odd jobs including working as a sales cashier and accountant. He also tried his hand at interior decoration.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi, whose latest film Merry Christmas hit the theatres yesterday, has gradually emerged as one of the most popular pan-Indian actors in last two years. The actor who has been active in Tamil cinema since 2006, gained popularity among Hindi film audience with his work in films and shows like Farzi, Mumbaikar and Jawan. However, very few people know that before joining the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi did countless other jobs and pursued many professions before finally finding his calling in acting.

Vijay Sethupathi file image | Image: Sethupathi fanpage

Sethuparthi worked as a cashier, account, interior decorator before movies

After finishing his graduation course in commerce, Vijay Sethupathi worked as an accountant at a construction company. For a few months, Sethupathi also found himself doing odd jobs like sales cashier at a fast food restaurant. 

That was not all, After getting married and trying to settle down in Chennai, Sethupathi even tried his hand at interior decoration business. However, through this entire journey, Sethupathi had realised his inner desire to become an actor. However, the introverted Sethupathi did not know how to go about pursuing his new-found dream.

Advertisement
Vijay Sethupathi file image | Image: Instagram/Sethupathi fanpage

When Sethupathi joined a theatre group as an accountant

This is when Sethupathi came across an advertisement from a Tamil theatre group. In an interview years later, Sethupathi recalled that even though the group’s requirement was for an account, he still insisted to be on board. Sethupathi added, “So I was an accountant for two years. While working as an accountant, I was observing actors. Because I thought that if you go there they will teach you all kinds of expressions and you will become an actor. That was my thought about acting. Then I went there, I met the great Mr [Na] Mutthuswamy sir. He told me that this was not an acting course but an actor training course. Through actor training, an actor should learn acting. They must find something within themselves. So nobody can teach acting, which was really surprising. Acting is a talent that you get by birth. Not everyone can do it.”

Advertisement

That decision to join a theatre group as an account proved to be a major turning point for Vijay Sethupathi, who soon found himself acting in Tamil movies.

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement