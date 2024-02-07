Advertisement

Bobby Deol turned a year older today, January 27, and the actor was seen celebrating with his fans outside his residence in the afternoon. On this occasion, the makers unveiled the first look of the 55-year-old actor from Kanguva, in which he is playing an antagonist Udhiran. In the film, he will be seen at loggerheads with Suriya. However, off-screen they seemingly share a great bond. Speaking of which, the actor shared a post, wishing Bobby on his birthday.

Suriya Sivakumar wishes brother Bobby Deol on birthday

Taking to his X handle, Suriya shared a character poster of Udhiran and penned a heartfelt birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother... Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"

The poster features Bobby as ruthless, sports long tresses and different eye colours. He is wearing a ribcage over his vest and is surrounded by women. Introducing him, the markers captioned the post as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol."

More about Kanguva

Helmed by Siva, the makers unveiled the look of Suriya last year and he looked equally ruthless. Taking to Instagram, Suriya announced the film wrap and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "My last shot done for Kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It's the finishing of one and the beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @siva_director and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can't wait for you all to see it on screen! #family #missing."

Produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, the movie will be released in 10 languages.