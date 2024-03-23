Advertisement

Kamal Haasan has a string of much-awaited big banner projects in the works. While the S Shankar helmed Indian 2 might be the one closest to completion, his recently kickstarted Thug Life - previously tentatively titled KH 234 - has also been periodically enjoying the limelight owing to its star spangled cast being directed by Mani Ratnam. The film however, appears to be hitting one roadblock after another with yet another notable name having reportedly walked out of the project.

Advertisement

Jayam Ravi exits Thug Life?



As per a recent India Glitz report, Jayam Ravi has walked out of Thug Life. The reason behind the same was the actor not being able to adjust his dates between the Kamal Haasan film and his other prior commitments. It is worth noting that an official update about this has yet to come through.

Advertisement



A potential reason behind the alleged date scheduling issues could very well be the unforeseen delay of the film's Serbian schedule. The delay in question occurred owing to Kamal Haasan shuffling between his multiple film-related commitments for Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2, in congruence with his political responsibilities owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The remaining cast still associated with the film, besides Kamal Haasan, include Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George. Interestingly, Thug Life has been in the news owing to the film marking a professional reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a gap of 36 years - their last film together having been 1987 release Nayakan.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan too has reportedly walked out of the film



Prior to Jayam Ravi, multiple media reports strongly suggested that Dulquer Salmaan too has walked out of Thug Life. An official confirmation for the same is yet to come through. As per a Gulte report, the reason behind Dulquer's reported exit from the film, too was issues with allocating dates.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that actor Silambarasan TR has been approached to fill in for Salmaan.

