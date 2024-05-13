Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli, upon its recent re-release, had stormed the box office, surpassing ₹20 crore mark and solidifying its position as one of Tamil cinema's most successful re-releases. The enthusiasm of Vijay's dedicated fan base turned the re-release into a celebratory event in theaters across Tamil Nadu. Excitement is now brewing among fans with reports suggesting that another Vijay-starrer, Sachein, may also hit screens again, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Thalapathy Vijay's film to re-release in theatres?

Thalapathy Vijay's Villu is slated for re-release on his birthday, June 21, adding to the anticipation among fans. Meanwhile, Sachein, released on April 14, 2005, directed and written by John, features Vijay and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles, supported by Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, and others. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, the film was a blockbuster, running for over 200 days in theaters. Now, fans are looking forward to its re-release in theatres.

What more do we know about Ghilli box office success?

Ghilli features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of Sarvananvelu - more popularly remembered as Velu - an aspiring Kabaddi player. His aspirations lead him to Madurai instead of participating in one of the regional matches. This is where he meets Dhanalakshmi - essayed by Trisha. Velu saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthu Pandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her wishes. Incidentally, the role of Muthu Pandi was essayed by Prakash Raj.

According to Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Ghilli is India's second most grossing re-release of the twenty-first century and the highest grossing re-release in South India. According to the report, global collections for the first week were ₹20 crore. According to the report, the domestic breakup is ₹15 crores, resulting in ₹5.25 crore in abroad receipts.