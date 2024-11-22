sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:28 IST, November 22nd 2024

After Kanguva Disastrous Box Office, Producer Dil Raju Seeks Ban On YouTube Reviews On Release Day

Tamil Nadu producers body requested theatre owners to prohibit YouTube channels in theatres. This move came after Kanguva received negative YouTube reviews.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of producer Dil Raju and Kanguva poster
File photo of producer Dil Raju and Kanguva poster | Image: IMDb
16:11 IST, November 22nd 2024

