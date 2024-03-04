Advertisement

Manjummel Boys has become a sleeper hit at the box office as being a small-budget movie, it has earned ₹46.75 crore India net in just 11 days. Owing to this, the film is making a loud noise across the country. Speaking of which, now fans have requested the makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa (1991), to re-release the film. Does this have a Manjummel Boys connection? Yes, read on to know how.

Why netizens are asking to re-release Gunaa in the theatres?

Manjummel Boys begins with an ode to Kamal Haasan featuring the iconic hit song Kanmani Anbodu Kadalan with the images of Ulaganayagan and Roshini. Also, the survival drama has been shot in Guna caves where Gunaa was shot over two decades back.

All these things reminded the Tamil audience of the movie and now they are requesting to re-release the film.

Netizens have taken over X with Gunaa clips and messages

Manjummel Boys has reminded the audience of the unique themed movie Gunaa which became the cult over the years. A user shared a glimpse of the film and wrote, "Just #Ulaganayagan things." Another wrote, "If there was no #KamalHaasan, there would have been no #Gunaa. If there was no Gunaa, there would have been no Gunaa cave. If there was no Guna cave, there would have been no #ManjummelBoys. KAMAL HAASAN is the greatest ever in Indian cinema."

Will makers re-release Gunaa in the theatres?

According to the industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj, the director of Gunaa, Santhana Bharathi said that they are looking for film rights. "We are looking for #Guna Re-Release in Theatres. Not sure who holds the film rights. We are trying to get it done soon," he said.

For the unversed, Gunaa was inspired by a cursed cave then known as Devil's Kitchen. However, after the release of the movie, the cave is now widely known as Guna Caves and has become one of the popular tourist spots. The movie was about a neurodivergent individual (played by Kamal Haasan) and his love for Roshini, whom he assumed to be an avatar of the goddess Abhirami.