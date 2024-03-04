Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:31 IST
Aishwarya Rajesh To Star Alongside Dev For Next Action Thriller Valaiyam, See Viral Photos
Aishwarya Rajesh has shared a series of photos from Valaiyam's muhurat shot on her social media handle featuring Vijay Sethupathi as a chief guest.
Aishwarya Rajesh, who was last seen in the 2023 Tamil drama Theera Kaadhal, has announced her next project with debut director Mano Bharathi. The film titled Valaiyam, went on floors on Saturday, March 2. The actress has shared a series of photos from the muhurat shot on her social media handle featuring Vijay Sethupathi as a chief guest.
Valaiyam goes on the floor
Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya revealed that the film will be an actioner with Dev as the lead alongside the actress. In the images, Aishwarya donned a violet saree with traditional gold jewellery. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Glimpses of the #Valaiyam Poojai stills@VijaySethuOffl’s presence made it a memorable affair." Giving a heads-up about the movie, she wrote, "Buckle up for an Action Packed Adventure ahead."
What else do we know about Valaiyam?
The movie is going to be a female-oriented action thriller. In the film, Aishwarya plays the role of a village girl who comes to Chennai to appear for an exam but ends up becoming an important witness of a crime. She will also be seen performing some stunt sequences. Apart from Aishwarya and Dev, the film also features Chethan, Pradeep Rudra, Suresh Mohan and Hareesh Peradi, in pivotal roles. The technical crew of the film consists of cinematographer M Henry, editor Bhoopathy and the music for the film is composed by Michael Britto. The film's shooting in Chennai has been scheduled for 40 days.
Aishwarya Rajesh has several movies lined up for this year
Apart from Valaiyam, Aishwarya has several movies lined up, including Karuppar Nagaram and Mohandas, which are currently in the post-production stage, while Theeyavar Kulaigal Nandunga, Her and Ajayante Randam Moshanam, in the filming stage.
