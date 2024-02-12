Advertisement

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is basking in the success of her recent outing Lal Salaam. During a promotional interview for the film, the director recalled her maiden project in Kollywood. She made her debut as a filmmaker with the 2012 Tamil film 3 starring her then-husband Dhanush and Shruti Hassan. While the film failed to make a lasting impression, a song from it Kolaveri Di went on to become iconic.

The song swallowed and overshadowed the film: Aishwarya Rajnikanth on Kolaveri Di

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Kolaveri Di became a rage when it was first released in 2011. The song skyrocketed Dhanush’s popularity not just in regional areas but the entire country. The song was a part of the movie 3, which, however, failed to leave a mark on the audience. In a recent interview with Rednool, Aishwarya Rajinikanth recalled how she was not prepared for the song to become such a sensation.

In the interview, Aishwarya stated, “We weren't prepared and it was a huge shock. Kolaveri Di just happened in our lives. It [success] became a huge pressure on the film. More than a surprise, it was a shock for me.”

Aishwarya Rajnikanth says ‘3 was a serious films’

In the same interview, Aishwarya Rajnikanth admitted she faced a challenging time when the film released as the song took all the limelight. She shared, “I was trying to tell a different story, but the song swallowed and overshadowed the film. It was very difficult for me [to accept]. It was a serious film. Not many spoke about the film when it released. However, I received a lot of phone calls during its re-release and every time during its telecast.”

However, she admitted that even though the song did not help the film, it helped roar the boat for many ‘individuals’. She concluded, “The song did not help the movie in any way. If it had helped many people's individual careers, then I am happy.” Why This Kolaveri Di was composed by Anirudh Ravichander with Dhanush giving his vocals to the song. The song was one of a kind as it featured ‘Tanglisg’ (Tamil and English) lyrics.