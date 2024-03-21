×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Ajith Cooks Biryani For Biker Pals On Road Trip, Video Goes Viral

Ajith is in adventure mode as he travels to Madhya Pradesh with some pals for a bike trip. His glimpses from the road journey recently surfaced on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith
Ajith | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Ajith will next be seen in his upcoming project with director Magizh Thirumeni titled Vidaamuarchi. While the actor has recently finished an extended schedule for the film in Azerbaijan, the production still has time before starting their next schedule. In the meantime, Ajith has switched to adventure mode and travelled to Madhya Pradesh with some pals for a quick bike trip. His photos and videos from the road journey surfaced on social media on Thursday. 

Ajith treats his friends to a biryani feast 

In one of the viral videos, Ajith can be seen making his own hot and tasty biryani from scratch for his friends. One of his travel companions recorded the entire procedure and posted it online. 

Ajith's publicist, Suresh Chandra, also posted some additional photos from their trip on his official X (formerly Twitter) page. The pictures show Ajith bike riding, playing snooker and preparing dinner. The post was accompanied by the caption, “Ride with Venus.” The name refers to Ajith's business venture, Venus Motorcycle Tours, where passionate bikers can rent bikes and tour across Rajasthan, UAE, Oman, Thailand and New Zealand. Those on board will be guided by experienced bikers across difficult terrains and witness some exotic locations in these countries.

Ajith's health update

Earlier this month, news broke of the Thunivu star being admitted to the hospital for minor surgery to treat a swollen, bulging nerve near his ear. As per industry tracker Laxmi Kanth, he had been admitted to the hospital on March 6. There had been some chatter around the actor suffering from a brain tumour - the same, however, was dismissed by his manager. 

Following the thirty-minute procedure, Ajith was kept under observation for a few days before being discharged on March 9. His latest antics with fellow biking enthusiasts are proof of his speedy recovery.

 

 

 

 

