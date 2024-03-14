Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in H. Vinoth’s Thunivu, has now collaborated with Adhik Ravichandran for his next, titled Good Bad Ugly. The filming of the project will begin in June this year and it is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on Pongal 2025. The music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Ajith in Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, made the announcement of Ajith’s next on their official X handle on Thursday, March 14. The caption read, “With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly.”

The post also featured the first poster of the film, showcasing firearms in the backdrop and a jagged silver knuckle covered in droplets of blood, all surrounded by fencing wire.

Advertisement

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming project, director Adhik Ravichandran said, “There are priceless moments in everyone’s life and career, and this one is beyond my belief. Working with my matinee idol AK Sir has been a long cherished dream and I’m emotionally overwhelmed working with him. I thank producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for this opportunity.”

Ajith’s health update

Earlier this week, Ajith was hospitalised on Wednesday, March 6. During the regular health checkup, doctors diagnosed that nerves were weak below the ear and the treatment for it was completed within half an hour. He has returned home to recuperate and is now doing well.

Aside from Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil star is also scheduled to feature in VidaaMuyarchi, which is being directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Lyca Productions is providing the film's financial backing, which would mark Ajith and the director's first joint venture. Arjun Sarja, Arjun Das, and Trisha are also featured in the movie. The makers have kept the major information under wraps, including the release date.