Ajith Kumar was last seen in 2023 hit Thunivu. The actor has been taking it relatively easy since then, having been on several biking tours across the country. Amid the same, he has also been filming for his next big banner project, Vidaa Muyarchi. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is currently in its last leg of filming. The actor then, suddenly starting his next project, comes as a surprise to his fans.

Good Bad Ugly goes on floors ahead of schedule



As per the film's announcement poster, Good Bad Ugly was slated to go on floors, sometime in the month of June this year. In a rather rare occurrence, the film has gone on floors prior to the slated time. Good Bad Ugly, as per a recent India Glitz report, has now gone on floors as of May 10. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial has kickstarted its first schedule in the city of Hyderabad.

The report goes onto elaborate how the first schedule of the film comprises of an intricate action sequence and a massy song, both with Ajith Kumar in the centre. The action packed film will also reportedly feature the actor in as many as three different avatars. As per the official update, the film is eyeing a Pongal 2025 release. Additionally, Ajith Kumar will reportedly be commencing the last schedule for Vidaa Muyrachi, after he concludes work on Good Bad Ugly's first schedule.

Ajith Kumar recently suffered a health scare



Earlier this year in March, news broke of Ajith Kumar having been hospitalised. An eventual update from his manager revealed, how the actor was suffering from nerve swelling behind his year - something that was instantly fixed with a minor procedure.

Actor #Ajithkumar has returned home from his recent hospital visit.. All is well! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus)

After a brief period of observation, Ajith Kumar returned home, proceeding to swiftly make a full recovery - news which put his fans at ease.