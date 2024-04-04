×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Ajith Kumar Celebrates Cricketer Natarajan's Birthday, Photos From The Bash Go Viral

Ajith Kumar, who embarked on a bike trip recently, celebrated cricketer Natarajan's birthday with utmost joy in Hyderabad. Photos from the bash have gone viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith with Natarajan
Ajith with Natarajan | Image:Ramesh Bala/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajith Kumar, who is on a bike trip with his co-star Aarav, seems to have crossed paths with Indian cricketer T Natarajan in Hyderabad. The cricketer, who is playing for SRH in the ongoing IPL, celebrated his birthday with the actor. Now, photos from the bash are going viral on social media.

Natarajan, Ajith's photos go viral

In the viral photos, Natarajan and Ajith can be seen posing alongside each other for the cameras. In one of the photos, Ajith can be seen feeding cake to the birthday boy while the others cheered for them. Apart from Natarajan, legendary spin bowler Muthiah Muralidharan, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach, can also be seen standing with the pace bowler. Natarajan, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, is currently in Hyderabad ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.

Ajith and Natarajan's file photo | Image: Ramesh Bala/X
Ajith and Natarajan's file photo | Image: Ramesh Bala/X
Ajith and Natarajan's file photo | Image: Ramesh Bala/X

 

Ajith Kumar trains the next generation of bikers

In a video shared by Ajith Kumar's publicist Suresh Chandra, the actor can be seen taking an active interest in teaching young bikers about assuming control of their motor vehicle. The short clip shows Ajith demonstrating the correct posture and tight grip that one must have when biking. Not just this, the actor can also be seen giving feedback on some stunts being showcased by the lot of bikers.

Earlier this month, news broke of the Thunivu star being admitted to the hospital in lieu of a minor surgery top treat a swollen, bulging nerve near his ear. As per industry tracker Laxmi Kanth, he had been admitted to the hospital on March 6. There had been some chatter around the actor suffering from a brain tumour - the same however, was dismissed by his manager. Following the thirty-minute procedure, Ajith was kept under observation for a few days before being discharged on March 9. His latest antics with  fellow biking enthusiasts are proof of his speedy recovery.
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

