Ajith Kumar Gears Up For Back-to-back Releases With Good Bad Ugly, VidaaMuyarchi

Ajith Kumar is one of the prominent actors in the film industry. He is currently gearing up for two of his films titled VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Vidaamuyarchi has been in the making for a while now. Ajith began the shoot for the film soon after the release of his film 2023 film Thunivu. Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly was slated to go on floors, sometime in the month of June this year. In a rather rare occurrence, the film went on floors prior to the slated time. Now, the films will be getting back to back releases in the thatres.

When will VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly release in theatres?

As per Kolly Corner, VidaaMuyarchi will hit the big screens during the festival of Diwali this year. Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly will get a Pongal release next year. However, if The Raja Saab releases during Sankranti 2025, the film will clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly and Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara. Meanwhile, Vishwambhara is set to hit the big screens on January 20, 2025. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Trisha in lead roles.

Good Bad Ugly goes on floors ahead of schedule

As per the film's announcement poster, Good Bad Ugly was slated to go on floors, sometime in the month of June this year. As per a recent India Glitz report, the film went on floors in May. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial had kickstarted its first schedule in the city of Hyderabad.

What do we know about Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi has been in the making for a while now. Ajith began the shoot for the film soon after the release of his film 2023 film Thunivu which released during the Sankranti week.

The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni also stars actors Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav in the lead roles. Popular icon Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year.

