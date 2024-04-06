×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Ajith Kumar's Publicist Reacts To Viral Vidaamuyarchi Stunt, Shares Intention Behind Dropping Video

Ajith Kumar has been busy with the shoot of Vidaamuyarchi since the release of his 2023 film Thunivu. The action film is expected to release this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi stunt
Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi stunt | Image:LycaProductions/X
  • 2 min read
Recently, a video of Tamil star Ajith Kumar went viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen driving a Hummer car through a desert road on the sets of his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi. His co-star Aarav too was in the car tied to the passenger seat. A few moments into the video, the actor is seen swerving the car, which eventually topples and crew members are seen rushing the spot. This video left netizens worried with many questioning about the actors' safety.

Many fans claimed that Ajith shouldn't be taking such risk in his life, while others called the entire video staged. Now, the actor's publicist Suresh Chandra has reacted to the rumours and speculations around the film.

Ajith's publicist reacts to viral video

Speaking to a local magazine in Tamil Nadu, the publicist said, "When Ajith Sir was speeding, the car skid and toppled. The whole unit was shocked and ran towards the spot. Since it was a Hummer, he didn’t have any major injury and escaped unhurt.”

Why was the video shared online?

Suresh also answered questions around why the video was released online. He said, "A lot of such risks have been taken for the film. When you hear people spreading rumours that the film has been dropped, it affects all the crew members who have worked in it. So, to encourage them and lift their spirits, we have released the video now.”

What do we know about Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi has been in the making for a while now. Ajith began the shoot for the film soon after the release of his film 2023 film Thunivu which released during the Sankranti week.

The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni also stars actors Trisha, Regina Cassandra and Aarav in the lead roles. Popular icon Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which is expected to hit the theatres some time this year.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

