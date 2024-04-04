Advertisement

Ajith Kumar last featured in 2023 release Thunivu. The actor has currently been in the midst of mounting his next big banner project, Vidaa Muyarchi. A video from the film's November schedule which has surfaced online, shows the actor topple his car - and come out unscathed - while he was filming a stunt for the Magizh Thirumeni directorial.

Ajith Kumar's car topples in the midst of filming a stunt



Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling Vidaa Muyarchi, recently shares some behind the scenes footage from the sets of their upcoming venture. The videos show in-car and out-car footage of Ajith Kumar as he maneuvers the vehicle in the midst of a stunt. Opting not to use a body double, Ajith takes the wheel himself. The videos proceed to show the car sustain a full topple - Ajith Kumar was not harmed while filming the stunt.

Bravery knows no bounds! 💪 Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double. 🫡 🔥#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/62NyEG4cvG — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 4, 2024



It post does not make it clear, if the car toppling was an accident or part of the stunt scene being shot. The caption to the post lauds Ajith Kumar's conviction to undertake the challenge himself, not opting for a stunt double. It reads, "Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double. #AjithKumar" Vidaa Muyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra.

Ajith Kumar recently underwent surgery



Ajith Kumar was recently admitted to the hospital in lieu of undergoing a minor surgery. The catalyst for the same, was reportedly his nerves being weak below the ear. The minor surgery allegedly took all of 30 minutes. Soon after, the actor was shifted to a normal ward, being kept under observation for a day before being discharged.

#Ajithkumar's Official Health Update from Suresh Chandra..🧾:



• The news regarding the operation on a brain tumor is not true.. During a regular health checkup, doctors found that nerves were weak below the ear, and the treatment for it was completed within half an hour.



•… pic.twitter.com/Ur79gyq0Eh — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 8, 2024



Following the same, the actor is back to his adrenaline-chasing activities. He was recently seen sharing some biking tips with young enthusiasts. Vidaa Muyarchi is eyeing a release within the year.

