Updated January 16th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha Shakes A Leg With Ram Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara

Upasana dropped an adorable video on her social media handle wherein Allu Arjun's daughter Arha was seen dancing with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Klin Kaara and Arha
Klin Kaara and Arha | Image:Instagram
Chiranjeevi hosted a Sankranti bash for his entire family in Bengaluru. Several people including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana, and others took part in the celebrations. Amid the festivities, a video of Ram Charan's wife Upasana with Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, along with Klin Kaara, has gone viral on the internet.

Allu Arha dances with Klin Kaara during Sankranti

Ram Charan's wife Upasana dropped an adorable video on her social media handle wherein Allu Arjun's daughter Arha was seen dancing with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. In the video, Upasana was seen holding her Klin Kaara close to her in a sling while Arha continued to groove to the peppy beats of the song. This occasion marked Klin Kaara's first party.

Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Surekha, and several others went to Bengaluru to kicstart the Sankranti celebrations. While most of the family members were present at the event, Pawan Kalyan was missing from the celebration. For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are first cousins. Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha is the aunt of Allu Arjun.

Mega family shares a glimpse of their Sankranti celebration

Upasana took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared heartfelt moments from the mega family's Sankranti preparations. The festivities, held in Bangalore, witnessed the couple, along with their daughter Klin Kaara and their furry pet Rhyme. The newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya were also spotted in Upasana’s stories making the memories even more special.

Klin Kaara celebrates her first Sankranti | Image: Instagram
Konidela's ring in Sankranti | Image: Instagram

 

Upasana's Instagram Stories offer an intimate look into the Konidela family's Sankranti gathering. The Konidela family's Sankranti celebration is marked by simplicity, togetherness, and the love for their traditional food. In one of the posts, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha was seen making dosas for the family, followed by Ram Charan trying his hands on dosas.
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

