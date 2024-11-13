Published 09:03 IST, November 13th 2024
Amaran Director Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Film 'Army Propaganda': Ministry Of Defense...
Despite the controversies, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran is performing well at the box office in India. In 13 days it has managed to earn over ₹160 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Director Rajkumar Periasamy with Sivakarthikeyan. | Image: Rajkumar Periasamy/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:03 IST, November 13th 2024