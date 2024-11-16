Published 20:23 IST, November 16th 2024
Amaran: Petrol Bombs Hurled At Cinema Hall Screening Sivakarthikeyan Starrer, No Injuries Reported
Amaran is a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra for his valour during a counter-terrorism operation.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A theatre in Tamil Nadu screening Amaran was attacked | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:23 IST, November 16th 2024