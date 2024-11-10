sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 19:48 IST, November 10th 2024

Amaran Review By Major Mukund's Commanding Officer: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Earn Lavish Praise

Amaran takes inspiration from the lives of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, sparking curiosity about their love story and journey.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Poster of Amaran
Poster of Amaran | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:48 IST, November 10th 2024