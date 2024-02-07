Advertisement

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is all set to make his Tamil debut with film Madraskaaran. The latest update about the same suggests that the film has found its leading lady. Niharika Konidela has officially been brought on board for the film. This announcement comes amid the actress' brewing divorce drama.

Team Madraskaaran welcomes Niharika Konidela



SR Productions, the production house bankrolling Madraskaaran, took to their official X handle to share the news of the film having found its leading lady. Niharika Konidela has officially joined the cast for the film. The announcement reads, "The fabulous @niharikakonidel has just joined the cast of #Madraskaaran, bringing her charisma and charm to make it even more beautiful!"

Advertisement



Niharika has also reacted to the news being made public, expressing her excitement to come aboard the project. Sharing the announcement to her Instagram handle, Niharika wrote, "Delighted to join the #Madraskaaran family Gratitude fills my heart as I step into this new chapter Let the exciting journey begin" Besides Madraskaaran, Niharika has also commenced work on the Manchu Manoj starrer What The Fish. The film will see her essay the role of Astalakshmi or Ash. Director Varun Korukonda, speaking about Niharika's involvement in the project, has in the past said, "It’s a performance-oriented and character-driven character. We are blessed to have Niharika on-board and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to her character."

Advertisement

Niharika Konidela addresses her divorce



Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a grand Udaipur ceremony, only to part ways three years later in 2023. The actress recently opened up about contending with the same during her interview with YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha.

Advertisement

She said, "I went through a lot and it was very difficult coping with the unexpected end of a relationship. Marriage is a big institution and irrespective of economic or cultural status, it is a big journey for everyone. Be it a Udaipur or a registered wedding, no one spends a bomb just to part ways in a couple of years."