Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Amid Divorce Drama, Niharika Konidela Joins Cast Of Madraskaaran Starring Shane Nigam

Niharika Konidela has officially joined the cast of Madraskaaran, starring Shane Nigam. The news comes amid the brewing drama surrounding her divorce.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Niharika Konidela
Niharika Konidela | Image:niharikakonidela/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is all set to make his Tamil debut with film Madraskaaran. The latest update about the same suggests that the film has found its leading lady. Niharika Konidela has officially been brought on board for the film. This announcement comes amid the actress' brewing divorce drama.

Team Madraskaaran welcomes Niharika Konidela


SR Productions, the production house bankrolling Madraskaaran, took to their official X handle to share the news of the film having found its leading lady. Niharika Konidela has officially joined the cast for the film. The announcement reads, "The fabulous @niharikakonidel has just joined the cast of #Madraskaaran, bringing her charisma and charm to make it even more beautiful!"

Advertisement


Niharika has also reacted to the news being made public, expressing her excitement to come aboard the project. Sharing the announcement to her Instagram handle, Niharika wrote, "Delighted to join the #Madraskaaran family Gratitude fills my heart as I step into this new chapter Let the exciting journey begin" Besides Madraskaaran, Niharika has also commenced work on the Manchu Manoj starrer What The Fish. The film will see her essay the role of Astalakshmi or Ash. Director Varun Korukonda, speaking about Niharika's involvement in the project, has in the past said, "It’s a performance-oriented and character-driven character. We are blessed to have Niharika on-board and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to her character."

Advertisement

Niharika Konidela addresses her divorce


Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a grand Udaipur ceremony, only to part ways three years later in 2023. The actress recently opened up about contending with the same during her interview with YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha.

Advertisement

She said, "I went through a lot and it was very difficult coping with the unexpected end of a relationship. Marriage is a big institution and irrespective of economic or cultural status, it is a big journey for everyone. Be it a Udaipur or a registered wedding, no one spends a bomb just to part ways in a couple of years." 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World28 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News35 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News42 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement