Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for two massive releases within the year. While first in the lineup is Nag Ashwin's Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD, equally formidable in terms of hype, is TJ Gnanavel's Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth recently united on the Mumbai sets of Vettaiyan, with the former penning a note on the experience, also sharing photos.

Amitabh Bachchan marvels at working with Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan's blog entry for May 3, commenced with the actor appreciating the beauty of Mumbai's Sea Link and Marine Drive, which he came across on his way to the set. He described the excellence and "joy" of the view, however, as only secondary to the same of working with Rajinikanth on set.

An excerpt from the actor's blog entry reads, "but the greater joy in being in the company of the Great RajniKant at work .. no change in him at all .. the same humble, simple, down to earth dynamic star .. what a privilege and honour .." The entry was coupled with a series of pictures of the two superstars together on set. One of the pictures in particular, shows the duo sharing a warm embrace. The same set of photos was also shared by the official social media handles of Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling the project. The caption to the post, rightly referred to Big B and Rajinikanth as "the Titans of Indian Cinema".

What's the update on Vettaiyan?

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are of course leading Vettaiyan. However, besides the two powerhouses of acting, Vettaiyan is being mounted as a rather star-studded project. Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil will also be holding key roles in the TJ Gnanavel directorial. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth will be essaying the role of a visually impaired man in the film.

Separately, Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand, will next feature in Kalki 2898 AD, in the role of Ashwatthama. The film is slated for a release on June 27.