Advertisement

Aranmanai 4, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, has been enjoying a great run at the box office. The film opened at ₹4.65 crore at the box office and over the weekend witnessed a spike in the daily collection. Comedy horror drama, helmed by Sundar C, minted ₹19.15 crore. However, the film failed to pass the Monday test.

Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 4

On the first day of the weekday, Aranmanai 4 witnessed a major downfall in the daily collection. It earned ₹3 crore on the fourth day of the release, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding Monday collection, the total now stands at ₹22.15 crore. The movie had an overall 27.70 percent Tamil occupancy on Monday with the maximum reported in the Pondicherry region - 45.50 percent.

(A BTS photo from Aranmanai 4 set | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

On the second day of the release, the movie earned ₹6.65 crore and ₹7.85 crore on Sunday.

Advertisement

(A still from the movie | Image: YouTube)

What do we know about Aranmanai 4?

The revolves around the Assamese folklore of Baak, a soul-grabbing, shape-shifting ghost. When it targets the family of Selvi (Tamannaah) resulting in a few deaths, it’s up to Selvi’s brother Saravanan (Sundar C) to solve the mystery and bring peace to the village and his family. The film has earned mixed reviews from critics, while the audience responded more favourably. It is the fourth instalment in the hit Aranmanai film series with the first one being released in 2014, part 2 of the film was released in 2016 followed by part 3 in 2021. The 2014 and 2016 parts of the film featured Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. The 2021 version of the film saw actress Raashii Khanna playing the lead role.

Advertisement