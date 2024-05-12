Advertisement

Aranmanai 4 directed by Sundar C released in theatres on May 3. The film opened to a great start at the box office owing to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Aranmanai 4 has now successfully entered the second week of its theatrical run and is running on more than 400 screens in Tamil Nadu.

Aranmanai emerges as a hit - Box office breakdown

Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 4 has solidified its status as a hit film. Despite contending with new releases, the film experienced a minimal drop of less than 20 percent on its second Friday, amassing approximately ₹2.60 crore in India, Pinkvilla reported. With its total box office collection reaching ₹40.60 crore within eight days of its release, Aranmanai 4 is poised to achieve an impressive second-weekend haul of ₹11-12 crore, edging closer to the coveted ₹50 crore milestone by Sunday.

In Tamil Nadu, the film, led by Tamannah Bhatia and Sundar C, garnered ₹2.25 crore on its second Friday, representing a drop of less than 50 percent from its opening day—a commendable feat for a South Indian film known for frontloaded performance trends. With the state's total gross reaching ₹33 crore, Aranmanai 4 is expected to surpass ₹40 crore by the weekend, with a final tally of ₹50 crore appearing increasingly likely, cementing its status as a super hit film.

Aranmanai still | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

What do we know about Aranmanai 4?

The film revolves around the Assamese folklore of Baak, a soul-grabbing, shape-shifting ghost. When it targets the family of Selvi (Tamannaah) resulting in a few deaths, it’s up to Selvi’s brother Saravanan (Sundar C) to solve the mystery and bring peace to the village and his family. It is the fourth instalment in the hit Aranmanai film series with the first one being released in 2014, part 2 of the film released in 2016 followed by part 3 in 2021.