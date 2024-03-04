Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram To Feature In Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU Short Film Spanning 10 Minutes

Lokesh Kanagaraj is mounting a short film that will serve as an introductory passage for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, connecting all the characters.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das
Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das | Image:Instagram
Lokesh Kanagaraj's clear-cut vision for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, still in its initial stages of being established, has led the director to go ahead and mount a short film, which will be a crisp tell-all of everything one needs to know about the LCU. The latest update on the same has revealed the names of two actors who will also be featuring in the short film.

The LCU is set to expand

The much talked about short film, explaining the origins and multiple connections of the LCU, was well in the works, right after the release of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The director reportedly worked on it for fifteen to twenty days consecutively. 

 


The latest update on the short film comes from actor Kalidas Jayaram. Kalidas was present at a promotional event for his upcoming film POR, also starring Arjun Das. At the same, the actor revealed that he as well as Arjun Das will be featured in the LCU short film. For the unversed, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe currently comprises three films. These are the 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi, the Kamal Haasan-led 2022 film Vikram, and finally Thalapathy Vijay's 2023 release, Leo. The director is also well on his way to expanding the Universe with a fourth film, currently in the works.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's year ahead

Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up to commence filming for the Rajinikanth-led Thalaivar 171. The film is set to go on floors in April of this year after the veteran actor wraps up shooting for TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, previously titled Thalaivar 170, currently in its last leg of filming.

Post this, the director will begin work on film Kaithi 2, with Karthi in the lead. For the unversed, Kaithi 2 will make for the fourth film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

