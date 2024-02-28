Advertisement

Veteran Tamil musician Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's biopic is in development and a new development regarding the same has circulated. Speculation is suggesting that Arun Matheswaran who is known for his work in films like Captain Miller and Saani Kaayidham might take the directorial seat for the highly awaited project.

Is Arun Matheswaran directing Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?

Reports in Pinkvilla indicate that Matheswaran will spearhead the scripting process for the biopic, which has already confirmed Dhanush to play the iconic role of Ilaiyaraaja. However, an official confirmation regarding his involvement and production schedule remains pending.

R Balki was earlier supposed to direct Ilaiyaraaja's biopic

This potential directorial shift contradicts an earlier announcement that suggested that filmmaker R Balki would be helming this biopic. Balki back then expressed his excitement and shared, “My dream is to make Ilaiyaraaja biopic with Dhanush Because Dhanush’s visage resembles that of the renowned singer, lyricist, and composer who has composed music for over 1,000 feature films over the course of a five-decade career, I see Raja sir in him.”

What more do we know about Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?

The untitled biographical drama aims to chronicle Ilaiyaraaja's remarkable journey before attaining musical success. With an evergreen career spanning five decades, Ilaiyaraaja composed over 7,000 soul-stirring pieces featured in more than 1,000 films. He also received prestigious civilian honours such as the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

What is more lined up for Dhanush?

Dhanush is currently prepping for his upcoming movie Raayan which was earlier titled D50. The movie which also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan had its first poster released recently featuring Dhanush standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. Raayan marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after Pa Paandi (2017).

Dhanush also has the tentatively titled DNS in his kitty where he stars alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. It is being written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.