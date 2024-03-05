Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Arun Vijay Files Complaint Against YouTuber For Spreading False Information About His Family

Arun Vijay recently filed a police complaint against a YouTuber who was allegedly spreading false information about him and his family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arun Vijay
Arun Vijay | Image:Arun Vijay/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mission Chapter One star and veteran actor Vijayakumar's son Arun Vijay recently filed a complaint against a YouTuber who allegedly spread false information about the actor and his family.

What did Arun Vijay mention in his complaint?

According to India Glitz, Arun Vijay in his complaint has stated, "A YouTube channel had made a video with defamatory comments about me and my father Vijayakumar's first wife. My family has been distressed. Action should be taken against the rumour-mongers."

An update on the same is yet to come.

What do we know about Vijayakumar's family tree?

Veteran actor Vijayakumar has had two marriages. He married Muthukannu in 1969, with whom he had three children -- Kavitha Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay, and Anitha Vijayakumar.

Veteran actor Vijayakumar poses with his family including his son Arun Vijay on the occasion of Pongal | Image: Arun Vijay/Instagram

 

In 1976, the actor tied the knot with Manjula with whom he welcomed three more kids -- Sridevi Vijayakumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, and Preetha Vijayakumar.

Arun Vijay poses with his sisters Anitha, Preetha, Kavitha, and Sridevi at Anitha's daughter Diya's  wedding in Chennai | Image: Arun Vijay/Instagram

All of Vijayakumar's children tried their luck in acting except Anitha Vijayakumar who is a doctor and has married a doctor and settled in Qatar.

Just recently Vijayakumar's family witnessed a reunion on the occasion of Anitha Vijayakumar's daughter's wedding in Chennai. It was attended by several whos who of the Kollywood industry, including superstar Rajinikanth.

What do we know about Arun Vijay?

Arun Vijay was recently seen in the film Mission: Chapter 1 Achcham Enbadhu Illaiye which released on January 12 during the Sankranti week. The film opened to mixed reviews. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹25 crores and earned close to ₹23 crores globally.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

