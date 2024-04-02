×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Arvind Swamy To Replace Jayam Ravi In Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life?

Arvind Swamy has been roped in to play the role which earlier went to Jayam Ravi. However, an official confirmation by the makers is still awaited.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Ravi and Arvind Swamy file photo
Jaya Ravi and Arvind Swamy file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan as the main lead is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. A few days ago, it was announced that Jayam Ravi, who was supposed to play a key role in the film, walked out of the project. As per reports, the actor had to opt out of the project due to conflict in shooting schedules. Nevertheless, the makers have found the perfect match to replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life.

Who will replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life?

As per media reports, Arvind Swamy has been roped in to play the role which earlier went to Jayam Ravi. However, an official confirmation by the makers is still awaited. Arvind Swamy and Mani Ratnam used to collaborate frequently. Arvind made his debut with the 1991 film titled Thalapathi. The film was helmed by Mani Ratnam. In the gangster drama, inspired by the Mahabharata, he played a shooting collector who was also the stepbrother of a feared criminal played by Rajinikanth. He further solidified his position in the film industry with movies like Bombay and Roja.

Arvind Swamy file photo | Image: X

 

Dulquer Salmaan to be replaced in Thug Life

Meanwhile, the news of Dulquer Salmaan's exit from Thug Life cast has cast a doubt over who will replace the pan-India actor in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The actor decided to walk out of the project citing date issues, his spokesperson further added, “His dates aren’t available for Thug Life as there is a clash in her schedule.”

Advertisement
Thug Life | Image: X

 

Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Nasser.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shane Watson

Watson impressed by Riyan

a few seconds ago
Stock market news

South Korean shares

a minute ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

6 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

12 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

14 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

18 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

20 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

22 minutes ago
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

24 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

25 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

26 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

29 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

33 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

34 minutes ago
Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House

MAHE B’LRU

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo