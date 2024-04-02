Advertisement

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan as the main lead is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. A few days ago, it was announced that Jayam Ravi, who was supposed to play a key role in the film, walked out of the project. As per reports, the actor had to opt out of the project due to conflict in shooting schedules. Nevertheless, the makers have found the perfect match to replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life.

Who will replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life?

As per media reports, Arvind Swamy has been roped in to play the role which earlier went to Jayam Ravi. However, an official confirmation by the makers is still awaited. Arvind Swamy and Mani Ratnam used to collaborate frequently. Arvind made his debut with the 1991 film titled Thalapathi. The film was helmed by Mani Ratnam. In the gangster drama, inspired by the Mahabharata, he played a shooting collector who was also the stepbrother of a feared criminal played by Rajinikanth. He further solidified his position in the film industry with movies like Bombay and Roja.

Arvind Swamy file photo | Image: X

Dulquer Salmaan to be replaced in Thug Life

Meanwhile, the news of Dulquer Salmaan's exit from Thug Life cast has cast a doubt over who will replace the pan-India actor in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The actor decided to walk out of the project citing date issues, his spokesperson further added, “His dates aren’t available for Thug Life as there is a clash in her schedule.”

Thug Life | Image: X

Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Nasser.

