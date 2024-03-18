×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Arya Shares Epic Transformation Photos As He Kickstarts Last Leg Of Mr X Shoot

Tamil actor Arya is currently filming for his next big release, Mr X. The actor recently shared a visual update on his beefed up look for the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arya
Arya | Image:arya_offl/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Arya is all geared up for his next, Mr. X. The actor has always had a penchant for picking out of the box scripts. Arya's dedication to his next project, is very well evident from his formidable transformation photos. The same were shared in tow with an important update about the project.

Arya's physique is unrecognisable in transformation photos


Arya took to his social media handles to announce commencing what will be, the final schedule for his film Mr. X. In lieu of the same, the actor has undergone a rigorous physical transformation which he shared with his fans. Fans were in complete awe looking at the difference between his before and after pictures, with fans asserting how his sheer dedication would soon lead him to success. One well wisher commented, "All the very best bro Your hard work and dedication will lead to the heights you deserve." Going back to Arya's post, the actor affirmed that Mr. X has now officially entered its final stretch of filming.

The caption to Arya's post read, "I m BACK at it Again This time for my next film #MrX directed by @itsmanuanand brother and bank rolled by @Prince_Pictures Finalised the script in March 2023 Started working for the look from April 2023.. Shooting started from September And Finally we r in last schedule Its been one year of constantly pushing myself towards the goal So here I m in March 2024."

What do we know about Mr. X so far?


Mr. X is being helmed by director Manu Anand. Besides Arya, the film will also star Gautham Karthik, Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier, and Anagha. The project is being bankrolled by Prince Pictures, reportedly on humble budget.

Dhibu Ninam Thomas is composing the music for the film, with Tanveer Mir and GK Prasanna taking care of the cinematography and editing respectively. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

