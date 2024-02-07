Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Big News: Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Announces Name Of His Party - Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

Thalapathy Vijay, who was rumoured to be entering politics, has announced the name of his party - Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Update: Thalapathy Vijay, who was rumoured to be entering politics, has announced the name of his political party -  Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) which loosely translate to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. The Tamil actor issued a long statement on his social media handles confirming his foray into politics, putting all speculations to rest. Furthermore, he clarified that neither he nor anyone from his party will be be contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Will Vijay quit acting? 

Actor Vijay said in his statement that his party will not support anyone in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He confirmed fighting in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings. The actor, who is working on Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time currently, is said to focussing full time on politics and will probably quit acting after 2026. Since the actor is committed to one more film after Prabhu's movie, tentatively title Thalapathy 69, it is expected that the latter will be his last onscreen project. 

Will completely involve myself in politics: Vijay

Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," Vijay said in a statement. The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service. I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

(With PTI inputs)  

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:25 IST

