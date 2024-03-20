Advertisement

Actors Bobby Deol and Suriya will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Kanguva. On Tuesday, March 19, the two actors attended Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. Talking about his working experience with Suriya, Bobby Deol expressed that working with Suriya has been a dream that has now come true.

Bobby Deol shares his work experience with Suriya

Bobby Deol lauded Suriya for his commitment towards work and said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor." "I call Siva as 'Teddy Bear' as he is the sweetest and soft hearted," he addd. Now, a video of Bobby Deol praising his Kanguva co-star Suriya is going viral on social media. Check it out below:

#Suriya is a amazing actor, to work with him is one of my dream❤️✨

What more do we know about Kanguva?

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. After nearly two years of intense shooting and pre-production, the film is now in the post-production stage. The film’s cinematographer, Vetri Palanisamy took to his X account and shared an update on the film's post production. He shared the update from the film’s Digital intermediate (DI) and wrote on X, "Dear @Suriya_offl Sir We're thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite. Your appreciation means a lot to us. #kanguva. Post Production in full swingggg.”

The film promises raw, rustic and a new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale. The official synopsis of the Tamil film reads, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude."

Kanguva was slated to release in theatres in April 2024. However, the makers have pushed the release date due to the forthcoming elections. They are now gearing up for a grand release of the Suriya starrer later this year in 3D and IMAX formats.