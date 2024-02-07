Bobby Deol Says It Feels 'Nice To Work' With Kanguva Co-Star Suriya

Advertisement

Bobby Deol gained a massive appreciation for his recent outing Animal. The actor is now all set to make his Tamil debut with the film Kanguva. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor has opened up on his experience in working on the film and with Suriya, who is headlining the film.

Bobby Deol says he was working on a South film

Bobby Deol will be seen in Kanguva, a Tamil language film and also in the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and among many others. Is he trying to broaden his horizon? “See, I just want to challenge myself. I dont know the South language but to be a part of the film I was very nervous… I am really very happy that I am doing Kanguva. The director Siva is an awesome guy. So I am really enjoying working with him,” Bobby told IANS.

“Then I am working with Krish in a Telugu film, he is a great director as well,” the actor said, who will be seen sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which will depict the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Talking about his Kanguva co-star Suriya, Bobby heaped praise on the actor. “Suriya is an awesome actor and a really nice human being… It feels really nice to work with people like that,” Bobby concluded.

Suriya shares stills from Kanguva

On January 11, Suriya, who stole the show in the last scene of Vikram with his stint as Rolex Bhai, has wrapped up his part for the upcoming film Kanguva. The actor took to his X, and shared the update with his fans as he shared a new still from the film. The image shared by Suriya features him in the character of a warrior and the film travels in two different time periods, ancient and modern era.

My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing pic.twitter.com/C7WmX2B2In — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 10, 2024

He wrote in the caption: “My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing (sic)”. 'Kanguva' also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Presented by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations Vamsi-Pramod, the film will be released in 10 languages including 3D format.