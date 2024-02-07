Advertisement

Sivkarthikeyan's latest Tamil release Ayalaan has been successfully running in theatres since its release on January 22. Amid the film's dream run in theatres, the makers also confirmed the sequel of Ayalaan and shared that a whopping ₹50 crore will be spent on VFX for the second installment. While the film has been gaining momentum in Tamil states, Ayalaan is all set to release in Telugu states on January 26. The film's Telugu dubbed version was not allowed to release in Telugu regions earlier due to multiple Sankranti releases. Ahead of film's release, the makers organised a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad on January 24. At the event, Sivakarthikeyan's gesture towards a fan has gone viral on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan's gesture at Ayalaan Telugu pre-release event wins hearts

On January 24, the pre-release event of Ayalaan took place in Hyderabad to promote the Telugu version of the film. At the event, Sivakarthikeyan met with his fans and expressed gratitude. Sivakarthikeyan was overwhelmed by the response Ayalaan received in theatre and uttered some words in Telugu to impress his Telugu fans. During Sivakarthikeyan's speech, an unruly fans jumped on the stage to meet with him. However, as soon as he broke the security measures to take a selfie with Sivakarthikeyan, people around him began to stop him and tried to toss him off the stage.

Fortunately, Sivakarthikeyan did not lose his cool and invited the fan to click a picture with him. The Ayalaan star posed with his fan with a bright smile on his face. The fan later took Sivakarthikeyan's blessings and left the stage. Following this incident, Sivakarthikeyan's gesture towards his fans won hearts.

Sivakarthikeyan dances with Kartikeya at Ayalaan pre-release event

Another clip from Ayalaan pre-release event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sivakarthikeyan and actor Kartikeya can be seen shaking a leg Ayalaa Ayalaa song. The track has been composed by AR Rahman.

The K STARS, @Siva_Kartikeyan & @ActorKartikeya stole the show with their mesmerizing dance performance for #AyalaaAyalaa at the Grand Pre-Release Event of #Ayalaan in Telugu 👽 pic.twitter.com/V8STfAsRNB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Ayalaan is directed by Ravikumar. The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and other in prominent roles. Ayalaan also feature Yogi Babu in a key role.