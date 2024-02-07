English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Ayalaan Telugu Event: Sivakarthikeyan's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Abruptly Enters Stage

Ayalaan's Telugu pre-release event took place in Hyderabad yesterday. A video from the event featuring Sivakarthikeyan has now gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sivkarthikeyan's latest Tamil release Ayalaan has been successfully running in theatres since its release on January 22. Amid the film's dream run in theatres, the makers also confirmed the sequel of Ayalaan and shared that a whopping ₹50 crore will be spent on VFX for the second installment. While the film has been gaining momentum in Tamil states, Ayalaan is all set to release in Telugu states on January 26. The film's Telugu dubbed version was not allowed to release in Telugu regions earlier due to multiple Sankranti releases. Ahead of film's release, the makers organised a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad on January 24. At the event, Sivakarthikeyan's gesture towards a fan has gone viral on social media.

 

Sivakarthikeyan's gesture at Ayalaan Telugu pre-release event wins hearts

On January 24, the pre-release event of Ayalaan took place in Hyderabad to promote the Telugu version of the film. At the event, Sivakarthikeyan met with his fans and expressed gratitude. Sivakarthikeyan was overwhelmed by the response Ayalaan received in theatre and uttered some words in Telugu to impress his Telugu fans. During Sivakarthikeyan's speech, an unruly fans jumped on the stage to meet with him. However, as soon as he broke the security measures to take a selfie with Sivakarthikeyan, people around him began to stop him and tried to toss him off the stage.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Sivakarthikeyan did not lose his cool and invited the fan to click a picture with him. The Ayalaan star posed with his fan with a bright smile on his face. The fan later took Sivakarthikeyan's blessings and left the stage. Following this incident, Sivakarthikeyan's gesture towards his fans won hearts.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan dances with Kartikeya at Ayalaan pre-release event

Another clip from Ayalaan pre-release event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sivakarthikeyan and actor Kartikeya can be seen shaking a leg Ayalaa Ayalaa song. The track has been composed by AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ayalaan is directed by Ravikumar. The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and other in prominent roles. Ayalaan also feature Yogi Babu in a key role. 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement