Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam on Friday. He said that he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state instead of the 2024 elections. The name of Thalapathy Vijay's political party translates to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. Soon after Thalapathy Vijay made the announcement, his fans took to their social media handles to express their mixed emotions. While some were happy, the other felt sad as the Leo actor also announced that he will quitting films.

Fans react to Thalapathy Vijay's political entry

Thalapathy Vijay's fans were overwhelmed after the actor announced his political party. A fan reacted to the news and wrote on social media, "The man in his peak of stardom, with currently d No:1 Star image of business, in d time of crazy salary being offered, could have easily been within his comfort and moved on with life, but here he goes #ThalapathyVijay taking up d challenge of politics..Big loss to d industry and hopefully a gain for d TN people via his political career.."

The man in his peak of stardom, with currently d No:1 Star image of business, in d time of crazy salary being offered, could have easily been within his comfort and moved on with life, but here he goes #ThalapathyVijay taking up d challenge of politics..

Big loss to d industry… pic.twitter.com/pnuFybpgiZ — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) February 2, 2024

Meanwhile, another social media user hailed Thalapathy Vijay for taking such a bold step in his career. The user wrote, "Massive Respect to #ThalapathyVijay ..🤝 Nobody would've dared to leave the industry like this during the Peak of their career.." They further added, "He's one of the best Entertainers of all time..❣️ #TheGreatestOfAllTime and #Thalapathy69 will be celebrated like anything..🔥"

Massive Respect to #ThalapathyVijay ..🤝 Nobody would've dared to leave the industry like this during the Peak of their career..🥲



He's one of the best Entertainers of all time..❣️ #TheGreatestOfAllTime and #Thalapathy69 will be celebrated like anything..🔥 pic.twitter.com/G65W8YDM7H — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) February 2, 2024

A Thalapathy Vijay fan felt heartbroken after he got to know that Thalapathy Vijay would quit doing films. The user wrote, "Gonna Miss Him Badly After #Thalapathy69 💔😢 It Is Happy That @actorvijay. Started His Political Party But As A Fan Broken After He Mentioned One More Movie and thats it....💔💔Hope He Do Movies !!" Check some of the other fan reactions.

#ThalapathyVijay ✅has announced that he is quitting movies after his 69th film

Anna All The Best For Next Journey

Thanks For Your All Movies 🥺#TVK @tvkvijayoffl .@actorvijay

To All Fans, Let's Celebrate His Last 2 Films And #Thalapathy69 ❤️😍



pic.twitter.com/n17anNFT66 — Official CinemaUpdates (@OCinemaupdates) February 2, 2024

BIG: #ThalapathyVijay is leaving cinema for focusing completely on Politics. #Thalapathy69 will be his last movie. No one could ever take this decision at the peak of his career🫡



Best wishes. Hoping to see him as the CM of Tamil Nadu soon. However, will miss him at movies. pic.twitter.com/krjIZPu5rC — Amit Rahangdale SRKian (@AmitRahang23234) February 2, 2024

Thalapathy Vijay to quit films

Thalapathy Vijay announced on Friday the formation of a political party called Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, which translates loosely as Tamil Nadu Victory Party. This puts an end to all speculation about the actor's political career. In his statement, the Leo star stated that he will "completely involve himself in the politics of public service" and confirmed that his film career will end once his current work commitments are completed. Now, all eyes will be on Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming films, which include The Greatest Of All Time with Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 69, and Thalapathy 70.

