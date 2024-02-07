English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Thalapathy Vijay Shoots For GOAT After Announcing Political Entry, Video Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay was recently spotted on the sets of The Greatest Of All Time after launching his political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay recently made headlines for launching his political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. He has planned to contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state instead of the 2024 elections. After making the grand announcement, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted on the sets of The Greatest Of All Time.

Thalapathy Vijay spotted on the sets of GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay was recently spotted on the sets of The Greatest Of All Time after launching his political party. The actor was seen waving at his fans before leaving from the sets of GOAT in his car. Thalapathy Vijay was surrounded by his bodyguards on the sets of The Greatest Of All Time as he resumed shooting of the film. Vijay was shooting for GOAT in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. A video of the same has been making the rounds on the internet.

Thalapathy Vijay decides to quit films

After Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, fans began to wonder whether he will continue working in cinemas or not. Clearing the air, the actor issued a statement in which he clarified that he will completely involve himself in the politics and do public service. Thalapathy Vijay confirmed that his film career will come to end due to his other commitments.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service." "I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

As per reports, Thalapathy 69 and Thalapathy 70 can be his last films. While fans were elated that Thalapathy Vijay has joined politics, they were equally devastated as they won't be able to watch his films in theatres following Thalapathy 69 and Thalapathy 70.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:25 IST

