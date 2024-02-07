Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Yuvan Shankar Raja Reveals How Sister Bhavatharini Shaped His Music Career | Watch Video

After Bhavatharini's untimely death due liver cancer, her brother Yuvan Shankar Raja's video praising his elder sister went viral on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yuvan Shankar Raja's viral video
Yuvan Shankar Raja's viral video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and playback singer Bhavatharini died in Sri Lanka on Thursday. She was 47. As per Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for the past five months and even went to Sri Lanka for Ayurveda treatment. However, she succumbed to liver cancer while undergoing the treatment. Her body will be brought back to Chennai today by evening 6 PM for her last rites. Amid this, a video of Bhavatharini's brother and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been making the rounds on the inter.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's video praising Bhavatharini goes viral

After Bhavatharini's death, her brother Yuvan Shankar Raja's video praising his elder sister went viral on social media. In the video, Yuvan said that it was Bhavatharini who taught him how to play a piano for the first time. He said, "I don't know music and I never learnt. My sister, Bhavatha, held my hands and taught me piano for the first time. She asked me to play (sic)."

Bhavatharini dies aged 47

According to Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for quite some time and went to Sri Lanka to get treated. However, she succumbed to cancer at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Ilaiyaraaja was with his daughter Bhavatharini in Sri Lanka at the time of her passing. He had travelled to Sri Lanka for his upcoming music concerts. However, after his daughter's death, he decided to return to Chennai with Bhavatharini’s mortal remains.

Advertisement

Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with the Tamil language film Rasaiyya. She has also worked with her father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. Back then, she also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for the song titled Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi. Bhavatharini's death has now left a void in the music industry. She is now survived by her husband. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

30 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement