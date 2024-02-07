Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and playback singer Bhavatharini died in Sri Lanka on Thursday. She was 47. As per Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for the past five months and even went to Sri Lanka for Ayurveda treatment. However, she succumbed to liver cancer while undergoing the treatment. Her body will be brought back to Chennai today by evening 6 PM for her last rites. Amid this, a video of Bhavatharini's brother and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been making the rounds on the inter.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's video praising Bhavatharini goes viral

After Bhavatharini's death, her brother Yuvan Shankar Raja's video praising his elder sister went viral on social media. In the video, Yuvan said that it was Bhavatharini who taught him how to play a piano for the first time. He said, "I don't know music and I never learnt. My sister, Bhavatha, held my hands and taught me piano for the first time. She asked me to play (sic)."

Bhavatharini dies aged 47

According to Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for quite some time and went to Sri Lanka to get treated. However, she succumbed to cancer at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Ilaiyaraaja was with his daughter Bhavatharini in Sri Lanka at the time of her passing. He had travelled to Sri Lanka for his upcoming music concerts. However, after his daughter's death, he decided to return to Chennai with Bhavatharini’s mortal remains.

The voice that forever lives in the heart of people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Illayaraja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini.

Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with the Tamil language film Rasaiyya. She has also worked with her father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. Back then, she also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for the song titled Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi. Bhavatharini's death has now left a void in the music industry. She is now survived by her husband.

