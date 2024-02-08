English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Captain Miller Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush Starrer Earns ₹6.5 Crore On First Monday

Despite facing stiff competition from Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan in the Pongal clash, the film managed to make an impressive opening at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
A poster of Captain Miller | Image:IMDb
Dhanush’s action-packed drama, Captain Miller made its theatrical debut on 12 January. Despite facing stiff competition from Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan in the Pongal clash, the film managed to make an impressive opening at the box office. The film earned close to ₹25 crore in its first weekend and also made a decent ₹6.50 crore on the first working day since its release.  

Captain Miller box office day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Captain Miller exhibited robust occupancy rates, with 40.69% in Tamil on January 15. The morning shows occupied 19.25%, afternoon shows saw 46.95% of the audience in theatres. Evening shows were filled 51.07% and night shows witnessed 45.47% of the audience. 

Poster of Captain Miller | Image: IMDb

 

The first Monday brought a total of ₹6.50 crore for Captain Miller in domestic cinemas, according to Sacnilk. It took the total collection of the movie to ₹ 30.45 crore. 

Captain Miller vs Ayalaan clash

The festive Pongal weekend witnessed a direct face-off between Captain Miller and Ayalaan. Despite Ayalaan's foray into the sci-fi adventure genre, it fell short with a total collection of 19.45 Cr in four days. Dhanush's Captain Miller maintained its lead.

Poster of Captain Miller and Ayalaan | Image: IMDb

 

Beyond the clash with Ayalaan, Captain Miller faces additional competition from Mahesh Babu's Telugu actioner, Guntur Kaaram, and the Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Hindi dark comedy, Merry Christmas. The film is also bracing for the challenge posed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu actioner, Saindhav, slated for release on January 13.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

