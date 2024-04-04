Captain Miller Composer GV Prakash Opens Up About Long-standing Feud With Dhanush

Advertisement

Both GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush are rather well-established names in their respective fields. The two recently collaborated on January release Captain Miller. However, not many know that their long-spanning friendship is currently in its second inning following a period of no contact for as long as six years.

Advertisement

GV Prakash Kumar revisits his feud with Dhanush



As per an Outlook report, in a conversation with VJ Siddhu, GV Prakash Kumar reflected on his and Dhanush's strong equation. The music composer made it a point to highlight how the two would always stand by one another in times of need.

Advertisement



He said, "A friend is like someone who stands by us like a pillar, whenever we run into problems, and we’re always pillars like that. When we really need each other, we’ll be there for each other". When asked to specifically comment on the duo's erstwhile spat, Kumar added, "If you’re friends, how would you behave with each other? A true friendship means there will be fights and after that, there will be an understanding too. So, we didn’t speak for like six years, but after that, we became really good friends".

GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush share a strong history of collaboration



GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush's personal equation has been the result of their lengthy professional collaborations. The duo first worked together back in 2007. Their repertoire of films include Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna and Asuran. Captain Miller happens to be the latest addition in their lineup of films.



Separately, GV Prakash Kumar is gearing up to see through the release of his next project, Kalvan, slated for an April 4 release. He is also composing music for the Jayam Ravi led Siren. Next on Dhanush's roster of releases, is Raayan. Not only will Dhanush be starring in the film but has also written and directed it. The film is set to release within this year.