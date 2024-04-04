×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Captain Miller Composer GV Prakash Opens Up About Long-standing Feud With Dhanush

Music composer and playback singer GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush have shared a friendship spanning years. The former recently revisited their feud.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush
GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Both GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush are rather well-established names in their respective fields. The two recently collaborated on January release Captain Miller. However, not many know that their long-spanning friendship is currently in its second inning following a period of no contact for as long as six years.

Advertisement

GV Prakash Kumar revisits his feud with Dhanush


As per an Outlook report, in a conversation with VJ Siddhu, GV Prakash Kumar reflected on his and Dhanush's strong equation. The music composer made it a point to highlight how the two would always stand by one another in times of need. 

Advertisement


He said, "A friend is like someone who stands by us like a pillar, whenever we run into problems, and we’re always pillars like that. When we really need each other, we’ll be there for each other". When asked to specifically comment on the duo's erstwhile spat, Kumar added, "If you’re friends, how would you behave with each other? A true friendship means there will be fights and after that, there will be an understanding too. So, we didn’t speak for like six years, but after that, we became really good friends".

GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush share a strong history of collaboration


GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush's personal equation has been the result of their lengthy professional collaborations. The duo first worked together back in 2007. Their repertoire of films include Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna and Asuran. Captain Miller happens to be the latest addition in their lineup of films. 


Separately, GV Prakash Kumar is gearing up to see through the release of his next project, Kalvan, slated for an April 4 release. He is also composing music for the Jayam Ravi led Siren. Next on Dhanush's roster of releases, is Raayan. Not only will Dhanush be starring in the film but has also written and directed it. The film is set to release within this year.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

4 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

4 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

9 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

10 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

10 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

11 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

11 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

13 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

16 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

17 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

18 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

19 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

20 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

20 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI Captaincy Saga

24 minutes ago
Gold

Gold hits record high

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo