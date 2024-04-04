Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:34 IST
Captain Miller Composer GV Prakash Opens Up About Long-standing Feud With Dhanush
Music composer and playback singer GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush have shared a friendship spanning years. The former recently revisited their feud.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Both GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush are rather well-established names in their respective fields. The two recently collaborated on January release Captain Miller. However, not many know that their long-spanning friendship is currently in its second inning following a period of no contact for as long as six years.
Advertisement
GV Prakash Kumar revisits his feud with Dhanush
As per an Outlook report, in a conversation with VJ Siddhu, GV Prakash Kumar reflected on his and Dhanush's strong equation. The music composer made it a point to highlight how the two would always stand by one another in times of need.
Advertisement
He said, "A friend is like someone who stands by us like a pillar, whenever we run into problems, and we’re always pillars like that. When we really need each other, we’ll be there for each other". When asked to specifically comment on the duo's erstwhile spat, Kumar added, "If you’re friends, how would you behave with each other? A true friendship means there will be fights and after that, there will be an understanding too. So, we didn’t speak for like six years, but after that, we became really good friends".
GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush share a strong history of collaboration
GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush's personal equation has been the result of their lengthy professional collaborations. The duo first worked together back in 2007. Their repertoire of films include Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna and Asuran. Captain Miller happens to be the latest addition in their lineup of films.
Separately, GV Prakash Kumar is gearing up to see through the release of his next project, Kalvan, slated for an April 4 release. He is also composing music for the Jayam Ravi led Siren. Next on Dhanush's roster of releases, is Raayan. Not only will Dhanush be starring in the film but has also written and directed it. The film is set to release within this year.
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:34 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.