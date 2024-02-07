Advertisement

Dhanush’s recently released movie Captain Miller is doing wonders at the box office. The recent update about the movie’s collection reveals that Dhanush has become the highest-grossing Tamil star of 2024. Within just 10 days, the movie has zoomed past ₹100 cr gross mark.

#CaptainMiller WW Box Office



Captain Miller ZOOMS past ₹💯cr gross mark in just 10 days.#Dhanush becomes the first actor to enter ₹100 cr club from Kollywood this year.… pic.twitter.com/Y98y5IMN25 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 22, 2024

Captain Miller lands in new controversy

Amid its successful run in theatres, Dhanush's film has encountered a setback as writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy has accused the movie of plagiarism. Ramamoorthy, in a recent interview with Puthiya Thalaimurai, revealed that Captain Miller bears an uncanny resemblance to his novel, Pattathu Yaanai.

Expressing his discontent, he asserted that he would be seeking action from the director's union against the alleged infringement. Vela contends that the team behind the Dhanush starrer failed to seek permission before releasing the film based on his work.

Captain Miller poster | Image: IMDb

Frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of integrity in the film industry, Ramamoorthy said, "There is no honesty in the film industry. So, I am going to the cinema director's union for justice, hoping that Bharathiraja, the legendary director and president of the union, will help me."

Saying that he is not making these allegations for fame or financial gain, Ramamoorthy talked about the importance of intellectual property rights and expressed his desire for justice for his hard work.

More about Captain Miller

Dhanush in Captain Miller | Image: IMDb

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller stars Dhanush alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and Elango Kumaravel among others. The musical score for Captain Miller is composed by GV Prakash. The film is set in the pre-independence era, this action-thriller has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

In his kitty next, Dhanush has D50 currently under production. The actor was recently spotted attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. The historic event was attended by the who’s who of India.