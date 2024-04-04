×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Chiyaan 62: Dushara Vijayan Joins Cast Of Vikram-SU Arun Kumar’s Tamil Film

Chiyaan 62, starring Vikram will be directed by Chithha filmmaker SU Arun Kumar and is bankrolled by producer Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dushara Vijayan
Dushara Vijayan | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Actor Dushara Vijayan will feature alongside Tamil star Vikram in his 62nd feature film project, the makers have announced. The untitled film will be directed by Chithha filmmaker SU Arun Kumar and is bankrolled by producer Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures. GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie.

Dushara Vijayan in Chiyaan 62

“Happy to have the talented @dushara_Vijayan joins #Chiyaan62! Welcome aboard,” Shibu posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

 

Vijayan, known for her performances in Pa Ranjith’s two critically acclaimed movies Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, also shared the news on her Instagram page.

“Very happy to work with the legendary @the_real_chiyaan sir in #Chiyaan62. From ardently watching your films to sharing the screen with you, it’s been an incredible journey filled with gratitude. Eagerly waiting to get on the sets to work with the talented director #SUArunkumar sir… Together, I believe we will create something truly special that will resonate with the audience,” she wrote.

Chiyaan 62 officially launched in 2023

The film was announced by its makers in October of last year. In the close to 4-minute-long announcement video, the scene unfolds at a police station. A woman, in a state of worry, arrives in a room full of cops, holding a baby in her arms. She claims that a couple of people are chasing her and she has been running away from them.

 

We then see two men, seemingly drunk, getting bashed up by a person. He exits the police station and has a conversation with another cop. The character's identity is not revealed but it is implied that he fights the bad guys even if he has to go against the system. The scene then cuts to a market where Vikram rides a bike full of supplies as he talks to his kid on the phone.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

