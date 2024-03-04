Advertisement

Back in October, popular actor Chiyaan Vikram took to social media to reveal his next project, tentatively titled Chiyaan 62. Directed by SU Arun Kumar who is known for backing Chithha, the film is set to feature musical tunes by the talented composer GV Prakash. The makers also announced the involvement of actor-director SJ Suryah in a pivotal role.

Suraj Venjaramoodu joins the cast of Chiyaan 62

Suraj who has been celebrated for his versatile performances in acclaimed films like Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and The Great Indian Kitchen, is set to make his Tamil film debut with Chiyaan 62. The makers took to social media and shared an intriguing cast reveal poster across social media platforms while expressing their excitement over Suraj's involvement in the project.

In response, the veteran actor also shared his enthusiasm and expressed, "Happy to announce my first project in Tamil 'CHIYAAN 62' by 'Chithha' fame #SUArunKumar sir. I'm very much excited to work with @the_real_Chiyaan sir… Definitely, this project will be a feast to movie fans." He further extended his gratitude to the film's producers for the opportunity.

What more do we know about Chiyaan 62?

While specifics regarding the storyline remain under wraps, a teaser released in October 2023 offered a glimpse into the film's plot. Set in a village police station during a festive period, the teaser hinted at being set against the backdrop of a scuffle between Vikram's character and others over an insignificant incident.

Produced by Shibu Thameens and Riya Shibu under HR Entertainment, Chiyaan 62 will be an action-packed extravaganza.

On actor Chiyaan Vikram’s work front is Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming period drama Thangalaan. The movie set in the Kolar Gold Fields also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and others. It will revolve around a fight between the locals and outside forces eyeing to invade the Gold Fields.

Suraj on the other hand was last seen in Madanolsavam and has featured in over 270 films. He will be next seen in Nadanna Sambavam and Professor Dinkan 3D.