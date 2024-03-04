English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Chiyaan 62: Malayalam Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu To Make His Tamil Debut In Vikram Starrer

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is all set to make his Tamil debut with Vikram’s upcoming action thriller, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 62.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Suraj Venjaramoodu
Suraj Venjaramoodu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Back in October, popular actor Chiyaan Vikram took to social media to reveal his next project, tentatively titled Chiyaan 62. Directed by SU Arun Kumar who is known for backing Chithha, the film is set to feature musical tunes by the talented composer GV Prakash. The makers also announced the involvement of actor-director SJ Suryah in a pivotal role. 

Suraj Venjaramoodu joins the cast of Chiyaan 62

Suraj who has been celebrated for his versatile performances in acclaimed films like Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and The Great Indian Kitchen, is set to make his Tamil film debut with Chiyaan 62. The makers took to social media and shared an intriguing cast reveal poster across social media platforms while expressing their excitement over Suraj's involvement in the project.

 

 

In response, the veteran actor also shared his enthusiasm and expressed, "Happy to announce my first project in Tamil 'CHIYAAN 62' by 'Chithha' fame #SUArunKumar sir. I'm very much excited to work with @the_real_Chiyaan sir… Definitely, this project will be a feast to movie fans." He further extended his gratitude to the film's producers for the opportunity.

What more do we know about Chiyaan 62?

While specifics regarding the storyline remain under wraps, a teaser released in October 2023 offered a glimpse into the film's plot. Set in a village police station during a festive period, the teaser hinted at being set against the backdrop of a scuffle between Vikram's character and others over an insignificant incident.

Produced by Shibu Thameens and Riya Shibu under HR Entertainment, Chiyaan 62 will be an action-packed extravaganza.

Advertisement

 

 

On actor Chiyaan Vikram’s work front is Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming period drama Thangalaan. The movie set in the Kolar Gold Fields also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and others. It will revolve around a fight between the locals and outside forces eyeing to invade the Gold Fields. 

Suraj on the other hand was last seen in Madanolsavam and has featured in over 270 films. He will be next seen in Nadanna Sambavam and Professor Dinkan 3D.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

39 minutes ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

17 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

17 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

17 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

17 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita Ambani Dances To Vishwambhari Stuti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Videos5 minutes ago

  2. 'Gambhir got carried away. Kohli didn't like it': Naveen changes tune

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-759 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info5 minutes ago

  4. Karthik Prasad Hospitalised After Meeting With An Accident

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  5. Ghaziabad: 3-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Valet at Mall

    India News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo