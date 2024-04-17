Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram will turn 58 on April 17. On this special day, the actor has decided to treat his fans with the re-release of his 2010 film Raavanan. While many of the actor’s films are set as classics, Raavanan stands out to be among the best. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version starred Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The Hindi version of the film starred Aishwarya, Vikram, and Abhishek Bachchan.

To celebrate Vikram’s birthday, the Tamil version of Raavanan will be re-releasing in theatres after 14 years.

Madras Talkies took to its official Instagram handle and shared a poster of the film, announcing the re-release. The caption read, “Witness #Raavanan in all his glory. Exclusively in select theatres by @moviebuff.india on April 17th.”

The epic action-adventure film was helmed by Mani Ratnam. The Tamil version also stars Karthik, Prabhu, and Priyamani, in supporting roles. This marked Aishwarya's return to Tamil after a decade, since her last Tamil film, Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).

What else do we know about Raavanan?

The film follows the crux of the epic Ramayana, with a ruthless cop named Dev Prakash Subramaniam, who is on a quest to find a tribal leader-turned-naxalite named Veeraiya as he had kidnapped his wife Raagini. She, who is suffering from Stockholm syndrome, begins to develop emotions for Veeraiya after learning his purpose. The film went on to mint over ₹600 million at the worldwide box office and remained one of the top Tamil grossers of the year.

What's next for Chiyaan Vikram?

This year, the actor will be seen in two highly anticipated projects - Thangalaan and Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. Thangalaan was supposed to release this month but got postponed for reasons best known to the makers. The film is set during the British rule in India. It revolves around Thangalaan – a tribal leader – who goes on a valiant struggle against the British after they plot to seize his land for gold mining.