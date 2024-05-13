Advertisement

Music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar, who is married to singer Saindhavi, is currently contemplating getting a divorce after 10 years of marriage. As per Pinkvilla, the couple has been living separately for the past few months. GV Prakash is a well-known name in the South Indian cinema industry. He started off as a child vocalist before moving into music direction and acting.

What is the reason for GV Prakash-Saindhavi's divorce?

The couple is apparently headed for divorce because of "differences of opinion," however no formal confirmation of their breakup has been made by either of them. According to sources, their relationship has been strained in recent years due to ongoing arguments, which ultimately prompted them to make this decision.

The news of GV Prakash and Saindhavi's divorce follows the couple's 10th wedding anniversary celebration in 2023 when Saindhavi called GV the "love of her life" on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you for being an amazing friend, awesome husband, and an incredible father to our daughter. Thank you for being the most amazing human being that you are."

GV Prakash-Saindhavi relationship timeline

It is reported that Saindhavi and GV Prakash were friends first. Their connection quickly developed into love, which led to their wedding in 2013. The couple embraced parenthood 7 years into their marriage in 2020, when Saindhavi gave birth to their daughter, Anvi.

Together, G V Prakash and Saindhavi have created a number of chart-topping tunes and catchy melodies in the music business. They have collaborated on a variety of projects together, including as live performances, albums, and movie soundtracks, for which they have received praise and appreciation from both reviewers and fans.