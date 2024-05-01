Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) with director Venkat Prabhu. It is one of the highly anticipated films of this year and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, it has been reported that Chennai Super King players MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad will play cameo roles in the movie.

Are Dhoni and Ruturaj a part of The Greatest Of All Time?

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time directed by Venkat Prabhu is billed as a sci-fi thriller with the Leo actor playing a dual role. The film's first single, Whistle Podu, was recently released in celebration of the Tamil New Year. The song's title, combined with the fact that director Venkat Prabhu is an avid cricket fan, is believed to be the primary source of the speculation of Dhoni joining the star cast of the film. Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad was recently spotted watching Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Leo, on a streaming service. These factors contributed to the current rumours.

GOAT poster | Image: IMDb

Addressing these rumours in an interview with YouTube channel SS Music, actor Ajmal, who plays a prominent role in the film, stated that the production house will officially release more information about these rumours. His refusal to confirm or deny the rumours fueled the news.

Thalapathy Vijay and Dhoni | Image: X

Details About Vijay's GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and the director. Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which as per speculations are father and son. The cast also includes Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan and Prashanth. A poster of the film had also teased one of characters that Vijay will essay will be of a militay man. GOAT is eyeing Pongal 2025 release.