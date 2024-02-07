Advertisement

After making a directorial debut with Pa Pandi in 2017, Dhanush now delves into his 50th film tentatively known as D50. Positioned as a gangster drama set in North Chennai, the movie stars Dhanush alongside Vishnu Vishal, SJ Suryah, and others. The narrative unfolds around three brothers, with additional cast members including Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Anikha Surendran, and Sundeep Kishan.

What is the name of Dhanush's next directorial venture?

The Captain Miller star had announced the completion of the film’s shoot in December 2023 but is yet to reveal any other details, including the title. Reports now suggest that the film’s name is Raayan. Although it was rumoured to be named Kaathavaraayan, it looks like the title has now been shortened to Raayan, according to some sources. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to be released in theatres later this year.

All you need to know about D50

D50 is touted to be a gangster film set in North Chennai and also stars Dhanush. It follows the lives of three brothers, played by Vishnu Vishal, SJ Suryah, and Dhanush. Although an official announcement is awaited, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Anikha Surendran, and Sundeep Kishan are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Beyond D50, Dhanush showcases his versatility as a director with another project, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. This new-age romance drama stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Mohan, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Positioned as a love story, the film, currently in post-production, unfolds a narrative penned by Dhanush himself. The recently released first-look poster and title hint at another compelling directorial endeavor from the actor-filmmaker.

As Dhanush basks in the success of the blockbuster hit Captain Miller and gears up for D51 with Sekhar Kammula, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the multi-talented actor-filmmaker.

