Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have been separated for two years now. As per media reports, the couple has now moved to court to file for official papers. The couple has been living separately for some years now.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce

As per reports doing rounds on social media, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have filed for legal proceedings regarding their divorce. The couple has filed papers in the Chennai family court. As per the documents they are seeking for a separation based on mutual consent.

A file photo of Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush | Image: Instagram

The reports also suggest that their case will be heard soon. Dhanush tied the knot with Aishwarya Rajinikanth tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons - Yatra (18-years-old) and Linga (14-years-old). It is worth noting that Aishwaryaa is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced separation in 2022

After being married for 18 years, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to their social media accounts to announce their mutual separation. The couple, in January 2022, took out a joint statement confirming that they had decided to part ways. The statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Dhanush's separation note | Image: X

Despite their separation, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. They have expressed admiration for each other’s work and have publicly shared respect on various occasions.